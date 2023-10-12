The Phoenix Cultural Centre in Woking has no intention of dwelling on its recent business-rates bombshell and is pressing ahead with preparations for opening weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
Its new home, and venue for the popular live music space Fiery Bird, is on Goldsworth Road.
“We’re aiming to carry on and do what we can with what we’ve got,” said Elaine McGinty, founder and CEO of Phoenix Cultural Centre.
“We’re keeping our focus on opening a brilliant live music, cultural and community space for everyone.
“We’re open from noon each day, with fantastic bands, street food and community groups. Come and find out about Woking’s only dedicated live music venue and grassroots cultural centre.”
Everyone is welcome, with entry by donation.