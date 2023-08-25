Woking Film Club's 43rd season starts on Thursday, September 14 with the award-winning The Banshees of Inisherin. The films are shown at Mayford Village Hall in Saunders Lane on a wide screen and with surround sound.
There is a programme of 17 films running through to May 2024, with shows around every fortnight. Some of the films you might not see in local cinemas.
The new season includes blockbusters (including Top Gun: Maverick and Downton Abbey – a New Era), recent releases you may have missed (such as Living, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, Till, Parallel Mothers and The Lost King), classic films (Dog Day Afternoon, Three Colours: Blue and Vagabond) and gems from Denmark (The Guilty), Australia (Rams) and South Korea (Decision to Leave).
Performances begin promptly at 8pm – there are no advertisements. There is normally a short film before the main feature and the show includes an interval when you can buy coffee or tea and home-made cakes.
There are notes accompanying the film and the opportunity to give reactions, which are reported back at the next show.
Members get all this for £58 for the year (less than £3.50 per film), or non-members can pay £6 as a guest for one show.
If you visit as a guest for any of the first three films, the club will refund your payment if you join as a full member. Credit and debit cards accepted.