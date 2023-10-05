Shrek the Musical comes to the New Victoria Theatre from Monday, October 30 to Saturday, November 4.
Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film, the Broadway and West End smash hit is a fun-filled and hilarious musical comedy with a cast of vibrant characters and a “Shrek-tacular” score.
Shrek is a lonely ogre who lives peacefully in a swamp. One night, he finds his land has been squatted by fairytale creatures (Pinocchio, the three little pigs, Peter Pan, Snow White and Cinderella, among others), who have been banished by the evil Lord Farquaad, who is looking for a wife.
One of the fairytale creatures is a talkative donkey, who will befriend Shrek.
When Shrek confronts Lord Farquaad to demand his land back, Farquaad offers him a deal: if he rescues Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded castle he will get his swamp back – and Farquaad gets his wife. Shrek and Donkey go about their mission....
Leading the cast as the legendary Shrek is Antony Lawrence (The Lion King, Mary Poppins, Matilda the Musical, We Will Rock You), leading lady Joanne Clifton (Strictly Come Dancing, The Addams Family) as the beloved Princess Fiona, Olivier-Award nominated James Gillian (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as the evil Lord Farquaad, and theatre favourite Brandon Lee Sears (Dreamgirls, Come From Away, Motown) as the loveable donkey.
“Shrek the Musical was the very first show I saw on Broadway,” said Antony.
“We went to New York for my sister’s 18th birthday and because we loved Shrek so much as a film we went to see the musical.
“I remember being so excited when it was coming over to London. I was at drama school at the time and remember thinking ‘Gosh, I’d love to play this role’. Shrek’s song Who I’d Be is one I’ve used at so many auditions.
“It’s so clichéd to say that it’s a dream role but it really is. I’m a character actor. I love complex characters that go on a big journey and Shrek is very much like that.
“I really relate to the story of Shrek personally – I connected so much with Who I’d Be because it’s Shrek saying ‘In a dream world, who would you be?’.
“I’d jump at the chance to change myself, I think most actors would. I feel like me and Shrek are on the same path of not feeling like the best-looking or most popular person in the room.
“It’s the lack of confidence of not feeling good enough just as you are. I almost need Shrek to be a life lesson to myself.”
Performances are at 7.30pm with 2.30pm matinees on the Wednesday and Saturday.