Guildford Choral will present an evening of sea-inspired songs at GLive on November 1 at 7.30pm.
The concert will open with Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, composed after his journey to Fingal’s Cave on the Isle of Staffa.
Next the choir will perform Charles Villiers Stanford’s Songs of the Fleet, which brim with nautical spirit and Edwardian grandeur.
The evening will culminate in Ralph Vaughan Williams’ A Sea Symphony, celebrating the drama and vastness of the ocean by setting Walt Whitman’s visionary poetry against music of breathtaking scope.
Joining Guildford Choral will be the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jonathan Willcocks, plus soloists Gareth Brynmor John (baritone) and Sophie Bevan (soprano).
For tickets, priced between £10 and £32.50, call 0343 310 0055 or visit https://tinyurl.com/35na7tf3
