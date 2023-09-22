Lolita Chakrabarti’s dazzling Olivier Award-winning stage adaptation of Life of Pi, starring an extraordinary life-size puppeteered Bengal tiger, arrives in Woking next month. It will be at the New Victoria Theatre from Monday, October 2 to Saturday, October 7.
Based on Yann Martel’s much-loved work of fiction, winner of the Man Booker Prize and with more than 15 million copies sold worldwide, Life of Pi is a breathtaking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.
After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, there are five survivors stranded on a single lifeboat – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a 16-year-old boy and a 450lb Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh; who will survive?
To bring the enormous tiger to life takes seven puppeteers – and they need to be at the peak of fitness to meet the physical challenge of what has been aptly described as “an athletic piece of physical theatre”.
Life of Pi made its Broadway premiere in March this year and received five Tony award nominations, winning three: Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Play and Best Sound Design of a Play.
Producer Simon Friend said of the prestigious accolades: “It is wonderful that the Broadway community have honoured Life of Pi as they have done.
“It has been an enormous privilege to take this show on the very long journey since we opened at the Crucible in Sheffield, and we’re particularly excited to bring it to audiences around the UK over the coming year.”
Life of Pi also won five Olivier Awards in April 2022, including the seven performers who puppeteer the tiger being collectively awarded Best Actor in a Supporting Role.
Little wonder The Times was moved to say: “Roar it out: This is a hit”.
Divesh Subaskaran will make his professional debut in the central role of Pi. The production is directed by Max Webster.