Pretty Woman: The Musical brings a much-loved iconic film to stage. Following record-breaking runs on Broadway and in the West End, the hit show has embarked on a UK and Ireland tour, now showing at New Victoria Theatre, Woking.
With original music and lyrics by Grammy-winner Bryan Adams (Summer of ’69) and Jim Vallance, plus directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray), you are in for a treat!
Pretty Woman: The Musical is unique in that unlike most stage adaptations, Garry Marshall, the film director, also co-wrote the musical, giving him a chance to refresh the show so you get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way.
Amber Davies gives a captivating performance playing Vivian, Julia Roberts’ character in the original movie, and Oliver Savile who plays Edward, Richard Gere’s character, has to be commended for his smooth vocals. Their duets together were beautiful.
Stand out performances go to Olivier-nominated Natalie Paris, who plays Vivian’s best friend, Kit de Luca. An original SIX the Musical cast member, Natalie gave a sensational, powerful vocal performance.
Lila Falce-Bass gave a faultless operatic performance of La Traviata, marking an impressive professional debut.
Versatile Curtis Patrick, understudy for Ore Oduba, played Mr Thompson, an instantly-likeable character, who’s comedic moments bring a warmth to the show.
Fans of the film will enjoy the nostalgia of the iconic dress shop scenes in Rodeo Drive with the famous line, “You work on commission right? Big mistake! Big! Huge!”, which is Julia Roberts most quoted line.
As well as Edward’s grand fire escape scene, with a fantastic humorous twist.
During the show we’re teased with Roy Orbison’s iconic international smash hit, Oh, Pretty Woman, before we are later treated to the full rendition. The crowd-pleasing show ended with a standing ovation, which was well-timed, as everyone was on their feet ready to sing and dance along to the final uplifting song of the night.
Pretty Woman is a feel-good musical, showing at New Victoria Theatre, Woking until Saturday (December 2).
Tickets are priced from £39.50 and performances start at 7.30pm, with additional 2.30pm matinee performances on Wednesday and Saturday. The running time is two hours 30 minutes, including a short interval.
The UK and Ireland tour stops off at The Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, from July 22 to 27, 2024.
Kate Gee