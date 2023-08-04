ESCAPE Hunt Woking is giving players the opportunity to step into new worlds and immerse themselves in a range of brand-new escape room experiences, right in the heart of the town.
Think of Escape Hunt as the closest you’re likely to get to starring in a brilliantly plotted escape movie.
You and your teammates get locked in a themed room and have to find and solve a series of clues.
And there is no shortage of challenges for intrepid visitors to tackle.
Take on an escape room, with the choice of stepping aboard a pirate ship in Blackbeard’s Treasure, capturing the lamp in Aladdin & The Magic Vault, returning a stolen amulet in Curse of the Pharaoh, or taking to the helm of the mighty Nautilus submarine in Journey to Atlantis.
If that isn’t enough, take to the streets for a City Hunt outdoor adventure with games including Time Cops, or help the White Rabbit find and return the lost Wonderland characters in Return to Wonderland.
The venue officially opened its doors to escapers on July 20.
Escape Hunt chief executive Richard Harpham said: “We’re beyond excited to open the doors of our new Woking venue.
“Whether you’re solving puzzles to free a genie or taking to the streets to find the missing Wonderland characters, Escape Hunt promises to deliver fun and engaging experiences.”
Escape rooms are suitable for ages eight and over and City Hunt adventures are suitable for all ages with under-eights going free. Prices start from £25 per person.