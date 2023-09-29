Get ready to be hooked this winter because Woking is being turned into Neverland – oh yes it is!
Arriving at the New Victoria Theatre on December 8 and staying until January 7, Peter Pan is starring the ‘King of Ballroom’ Anton Du Beke as Smee and comedian Paul Chuckle as Starkey. This pantomime really will get you believing in fairy dust.
Appearing alongside Anton and Paul are Nigel Ellacott as Mrs Smee, Bob Harms as Captain Hook, Georgia Brierley-Smith as Tink and Chloe Riley as Wendy.
Paul and Anton are household names. Both have been delighting the nation for years, whether its by being one half of a dancing couple or holding one end of a ladder.
Paul is best known as one half of the much-loved comedy pair The Chuckle Brothers. The pair’s humour was synonymous with the stage and television appearances – a long way from their childhood days in Rotherham when they put on shows for friends in their back garden.
Anton is one of the most instantly-recognisable figures in the world of ballroom dance today.
With this pair at the helm, the show is in safe hands and will be one to remember.
So why not take the second star to the right, and go straight on till morning for a magical trip to Neverland like never before?