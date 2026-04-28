The Petersfield Shakespeare Festival will present two contrasting shows full of wit, witches and wonder in July.
In the stunning surroundings of Wylds Farm, the festival starts with The Shakespeare Revue, an effervescent concoction of songs and sketches inspired by the world’s greatest playwright,
From music hall to Monty Python, the audience will recognise iconic plays and characters given a new twist by writers and composers such as Cole Porter, Fry and Laurie, The Goodies, Dillie Keane, Stephen Sondheim, Victoria Wood, Alan Bennett and Noel Coward - all performed by five consummate actor-musicians.
The show, written by Chris Luscombe and Malcolm McKee, ran successfully in the West End and on Broadway. It will be directed by Chris Hollis.
In contrast to the light-hearted sparkle of musical theatre, the darkening summer sky will set the scene for a thrilling version of Macbeth.
In a near-future Britain after civil war, the leaders haven’t fallen, they’ve gone underground. Hidden deep in the countryside, stripped of technology, media and public scrutiny, power is no longer wielded remotely but seized by force.
In this raw, outdoor reimagining of Shakespeare’s Scottish play, ambition thrives in isolation, violence replaces policy, and myth becomes currency. As civilisation collapses, do people change or do they reveal who they’ve always been?
There are performances from July 21 to 26 at 7.30pm (doors 5pm), and on July 23 and 25 at 2pm (doors midday). Tickets cost from £16 to £30.
Before the shows people can bring picnics, and there will be live music, street food and a bar. There will be question and answer sessions with the cast and creatives, and a Macbeth lecture from Charlotte Moore.
For tickets visit One Tree Books in Lavant Street, Petersfield, or www.psfest.co.uk
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