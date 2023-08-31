The aircraft was the 440th Boeing 747 to be built, having its maiden flight on March 19, 1979. Also known as The City of Birmingham, the aircraft as retired on May 25, 2005. Since then, it has been featured in Hollywood blockbusters including motor-racing biopic Rush (2013) with Chris Hemsworth, London Has Fallen (2016), Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), Jurassic World Dominion (2022), and most famously in the James Bond movie Casino Royale (2006).