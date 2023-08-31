In a theatrical first, this winter Guildford Shakespeare Company (GSC) will be taking audiences on board a real Boeing 747 aircraft at Dunsfold Aerodrome for a truly unique interactive theatre show.
Devised by the company, written by Eleanor Murton and directed by Natasha Rickman (Richard II), Boeing, Boeing, Gone! is a new play based on GSC’s hugely popular murder-mystery series described as "terrific fun" by the Daily Mail.
‘Passengers’ will visit different parts the aircraft as scenes are played out and interrogate the suspects to uncover whodunit.
The production has been made possible by Jim McAllister, chief executive of The Rutland Group, and Mike Woodley of Aces High who have granted GSC permission to use the aircraft free of charge to help raise funds for the theatre company.
Matt Pinches (GSC co-founder) said: “This promises to be a truly unique experience and we can’t wait for our audiences to come onboard. With plenty of laughs, twists and turns along the way, Eleanor’s script, and the iconic aircraft itself, promises to be an event to remember.
"We’ve had a blast devising this interactive show and are indebted to Jim and Mike for giving us this fabulous opportunity.”
The aircraft was the 440th Boeing 747 to be built, having its maiden flight on March 19, 1979. Also known as The City of Birmingham, the aircraft as retired on May 25, 2005. Since then, it has been featured in Hollywood blockbusters including motor-racing biopic Rush (2013) with Chris Hemsworth, London Has Fallen (2016), Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), Jurassic World Dominion (2022), and most famously in the James Bond movie Casino Royale (2006).
The show will transport passengers to December 1979. Ariel Airways Flight 1564 is ready for take-off. Flight Attendant Juliet Bravo has run through the pre-flight checks and the passengers are all set for a Christmas to remember in sunny Tenerife.
As the engines begin to roar and Flight 1564 taxis to the end of the runway, co-pilot Mike Oscar has to take evasive action as Captain Charlie Romeo suddenly collapses at the controls.
Stranded at the end of the runway with no more than a packet of peanuts and a pink inflatable rubber ring, Juliet and Mike must keep their heads and maintain passenger safety... but can they discover the identity of the Captain’s murderer before the emergency crews arrive?
With a strictly limited capacity of just 60 people per performance advance booking is advised. The Murder Mystery is approximately 80-minutes long and all tickets include a glass of Prosecco (or non-alcoholic alternative) in First Class.
Tickets cost £35 for adults and £16.50 for under-16s, with performances from November 28 to December 16. See www.guildford-shakespeare-company.co.uk/boeing-boeing-gone/
Because of the confines of the aircraft and the need to use boarding stairs, this performance is not accessible for wheelchair users.
But online ‘At Home’ performances of Boeing, Boeing, Gone! will be streamed on December 19 and 20 at 7.30pm. These will be available to book following the run on the aircraft. Tickets cost £20 per device, for up to two persons watching.