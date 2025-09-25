Amber Davies will play Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking in November 2026.
She recently played Jordan Baker in the London production of The Great Gatsby. Before that she starred as Vivian Ward in the UK tour of Pretty Woman, Lorraine Baines in the West End production of Back to the Future The Musical and Campbell in Bring It On at London’s South Bank Centre.
Amber made her professional theatre debut as Judy in the original West End cast of 9 to 5 the Musical at the Savoy Theatre, a role she continued to play on its UK tour.
While she prepared for the role she filmed a documentary for ITVBe called Amber and Dolly: 9 to 5, which involved her flying to Nashville to meet and interview Dolly Parton and then followed her journey from auditions to opening night. She won Love Island in 2017 and was a semi-finalist in Dancing on Ice.
Amber said: “I'm absolutely thrilled to be playing the iconic role of Elle Woods in ROYO and Curve's new production of Legally Blonde.
“As a huge fan of the film and the musical, this part is the role of a lifetime, and I am honoured to be stepping into Elle’s perfect heels.
“I have always wanted to work with the incredible theatrical mind that is Nikolai Foster, and I am so excited to hit the road again and bring Laurence O'Keefe's incredible score back to the UK.
“Get ready Harvard. This is gonna be just like senior year, except far funnier!”
Based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Browning and the 2001 film of the same name starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge, Legally Blonde The Musical features a book by Heather Hach and original music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin.
