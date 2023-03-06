ANYONE who remembers Razorlight and their hits from the early 2000s like Golden Touch and America, may be intrigued to hear that frontman Johnny Borrell is back with a new band – Jealous Nostril.
The Sutton-born singer has recruited Mystery Jets’ Jack Flanagan and DJ Ellis-D for his latest venture, with Borrell explaining of the new band name: “Jealous Nostril, a binary system… One is fulfilled, the other isn’t.”
The three-piece believe in getting songs down quickly, and recorded debut single Phase 6 in a single afternoon at Eastcote Studios in London. They're looking forward to being on the road and performing live.
"Death to all synth-pop loving, woh woh woh singing, moon june spoon rhyming, backing track hiding bands! See you at the shows, this nostril is ready to blow."
Find out what they sound like when the trio play at the Boileroom, Guildford, this Sunday 12 March.