Vivienne Lawes will give a lecture entitled Go with the Flow: Art Nouveau (circa 1890 to 1920) to The Arts Society Mayford on June 11 at 10.30am.
The sinuous, characteristically whiplash forms that provide the blueprint for Art Nouveau are seen time and again in the fine and decorative art of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, until wiped away by the First World War.
A truly international movement, the varied incarnations of the style in different countries are examined in a lecture that celebrates fluidity and movement.
Vivienne Lawes is an art historian, curator, author and journalist with more than 25 years of experience in the art market.
Guests are welcome for a fee of £10 by emailing membership secretary Richard Brace at [email protected]
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