The Glasshouse at RHS Garden Wisley has been transported back millions of years for the new Houseplant Takeover – Plants Before Time exhibition, launching last Saturday and running until March 10.
Visitors are invited to take a journey of discovery to find fascinating plants such as ferns, palms and cycads, nestled amongst intriguing fossils, a volcano made of bromeliads and tillandsia, and dinosaur sculptures, footprints and eggs.
While exploring listen out for jungle-like noises and a distant roaring sound.
And for the first time, the Houseplant Takeover will encompass the temperate, arid and tropical sections of the cathedral-like Glasshouse creating an inviting and warm environment to escape to this winter.
There will be a trail booklet for younger visitors to follow with fun facts to find along the way as they leap back in time.
The Glasshouse is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 3.45pm, Saturday to Sunday 9.30am to 3.45pm, normal garden admission applies.