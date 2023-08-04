I Should Be So Lucky: The Stock Aitken Waterman Musical heads for the New Victoria Theatre in Woking next spring with a very special guest star: Kylie Minogue will digitally appear throughout the show as a specially-created character.
The musical will have its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House in November before embarking on a UK tour.
Kylie said: “I’m thrilled to announce I will be joining Stock Aitken Waterman in presenting the new musical I Should Be So Lucky! It is the music that inspired a generation (plus my first five albums!) so to have all the SAW hits in this original story will make for a compelling, funny and heartfelt show. Let’s enjoy the magic all over again!”
Stock Aitken Waterman added: “To see our songs take on a new life in the world of musical theatre and working on a collaboration with Debbie Isitt and her talented team is so exciting and very special.”
Debbie Isitt is a Bafta and Emmy award-winning writer and director of film, television and theatre. She is best known for creating the hugely successful Nativity! film franchise, writing and directing a series of blockbuster Christmas box office hits.
I Should Be So Lucky: The Stock Aitken Waterman Musical is written and directed by Debbie. It brings together the West End’s finest talent, including Kayla Carter (The Color Purple, Bedknobs and Broomsticks) as Bonnie, Jamie Chapman (Nativity! The Musical, The Mousetrap) as Spencer, Jemma Churchill (Guys and Dolls, Nativity! THe Musical) as Ivy and Matthew Croke (Wicked, Aladdin) as Nadeem,
I Should Be So Lucky features no fewer than ten number-one singles and more than 25 songs from the Hit Factory whose music defined an era.
Stock Aitken Waterman spent three and a half years without a break in the UK charts between March 1986 and October 1990 in one or more roles as record producer, artist or songwriter. There were 13 number ones and more than 100 UK top 40 singles.
I Should Be So Lucky: The Stock Aitken Waterman Musical is at the New Victoria Theatre from March 18 to 23, 2024.
Tickets are from £13.