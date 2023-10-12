The Rhoda McGaw Theatre in Woking welcomes The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland from Thursday (October 19) to Saturday (October 21) in a new adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic story.
What if a stranger entered your world and caused nothing but chaos?
Wise Owl Theatre have created a beautiful new production that views Carroll’s classic from a different angle.
Immerse yourself in the world of Alice and her adventures in Wonderland.
The production features puppetry designs by Matthew Forbes, associate puppetry director of the National Theatre’s award-winning production War Horse. Take a leap down the rabbit hole and enjoy appearances from the story’s beautifully-drawn characters, including the fearsome Queen of Hearts.
This timeless story is suitable for all ages and is a treat for all the family.
At the end of each performance, Wise Owl Theatre will offer audience members the opportunity to engage in a question-and-answer session, to gain insights and knowledge from industry professionals.
The post-show session will last approximately 30 minutes and give you the chance to interact with the inhabitants of Wonderland, including the White Rabbit, Dormouse and the March Hare. This opportunity is available to all ticket holders.
The running time is 120 minutes, including a 20-minute interval and 30-minute post-show Q&A.