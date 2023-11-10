A graduate of Italia Conti in Woking has enjoyed a starring role as Dragon in the week-long run of Shrek the Musical at the New Victoria Theatre.
Cherece Richards studied a three-year bachelor’s degree course at Italia Conti from 2020 to 2023, performing her third-year musicals at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre, within the Ambassador Theatre Group building.
Cherece grew up in St Albans, Luton and Barbados, but her time at Italia Conti has also given Cherece a strong connection to both the venue and the Woking area.
During the course of her education, Cherece had lead roles in university productions such as Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard and Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act.
“I have wanted to perform ever since I could walk,” Cherece said.
“I used to sing in my church choir and initially I pursued a career in singing while living in Barbados before moving back to the UK to study my musical theatre degree.”
Cherece’s role as Dragon was her debut in a principal role.