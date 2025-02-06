Award-winning blues-rock guitarist Laurence Jones will perform in electric power-trio format at the Fiery Bird in Woking on March 15.
Concert promoter AGMP has teamed up with the Music Venue Trust to bring him to the Goldsworth Road venue as part of a UK tour of intimate gigs.
An AGMP spokesperson said: “It is part of our DNA to work with venues that have been the birthplace of some of the biggest music stars in the world and it's brilliant to be able to join forces with our industry champion, the Music Venue Trust."
Tom Maddicott of the Music Venue Trust added: "We are thrilled to partner with AGMP to bring the acclaimed artist Laurence Jones to some of our member venues across the UK.
“Reaching audiences in new towns and cities, not just the major ones, is crucial for the vitality of local music communities.
“Bringing high-calibre artists to these areas not only enriches the cultural fabric of these communities but also provides a platform for local talent to thrive and grow.
“This tour is a significant step in ensuring that vibrant musical experiences are accessible to all."
Laurence Jones said: “It’s a huge honour to be a part of the MVT campaign supporting grassroots venues.
“I have built my career playing in the clubs over the last decade and I’m very excited to be involved with the Music Venue Trust and AGMP Concerts to bring you this special tour.
“Along with the new tour new music is coming so please stay tuned, I’m excited for the future. Please support live music and get your tickets in advance. Much love!”
Music Radar voted the young Laurence one of the world’s top ten blues-rock guitarists. He has shared stages with Sir Van Morrison, Sir Ringo Starr, Jeff Beck and Joe Bonamassa.
