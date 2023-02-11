ESCAPE the grey days of February and start looking forward to summer plans, when Tom Jones is performing live as music nights at Sandown Park Racecourse return.
Marking his return to the historic course in Esher after his outstanding 2017 performance, the singing icon will perform a full headline set after the evening's racing on Wednesday 26 July.
Tom will be performing hits from his huge back catalogue which spans genres and generations, such as Kiss, Delilah and It’s Not Unusual.
Sarah Drabwell, general manager of Sandown Park Racecourse, said: “We’re over the moon to welcome Tom Jones back to the racecourse this July.
“He’s the consummate performer and has an unrivalled catalogue of hits – we can’t wait!”
Music nights at Sandown Park Racecourse returned in full force last year with thousands of fans descending onto the Esher green to witness headline performances from Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Simply Red and Paloma Faith.
The Jockey Club Live events combine an evening at the races with a spectacular concert in an informal and relaxed open-air setting.
Along with sustaining his popularity as a live performer and recording artist for more than six decades, Tom continues to garner critical acclaim, including with the release of his most recent album, Surrounded By Time. The album made him the oldest male to claim a number 1 spot on the UK Official Album Chart with an album of new material, overtaking Bob Dylan.
Tickets to see him at Sandown Park Racecourse are on sale via www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk, from £47.50. Hospitality packages are also available to suit all budgets.