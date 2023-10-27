Woking Film Club has two presentations in November.
On Thursday, November 9, the film is The Lost King (cert 12), starring Sally Hawkins.
In 2012, after having been lost for more than 500 years, the remains of King Richard III were discovered beneath a car park in Leicester.
The search had been orchestrated by an amateur historian despite incomprehension and scepticism.
Then on Thursday, November 23, the club will show Decision to Leave (cert 15), in which a seasoned detective investigates the suspicious death of a man on a mountain top.
Soon he begins to suspect the deceased’s wife, while being unsettled by his attraction to her.
The film is from South Korea, and will be shown with English subtitles.
The films are shown at Mayford Village Hall in Saunders Lane (GU22 0NN) on a wide screen and with surround sound. Performances begin promptly at 8pm.
There is normally a short film before the main feature and the show includes an interval when you can buy coffee or tea and delicious home-made cakes.
There are notes accompanying the film, and the opportunity to give reactions, which are reported back at the next show.
Members get all this for just £58 for the year (less than £3.50 per film), or non-members can pay £6 as a guest for one show.