The Woking club night for adults with learning disabilities has an exciting new venue.
Mayhem is run by LinkAble, a Woking-based charity, and for more than 15 years has helped partygoers from across Surrey come together for a night of dancing, fun and socialising.
However, in 2020, Mayhem had to stop running due to the pandemic, much to the disappointment of the 200-plus people from across Surrey who regularly attended.
After the pandemic, many of the accessible venues in Woking had closed down, but at the end of 2022 the DoubleTree Hilton in Woking hosted Mayhem as an interim.
But now, with the opening of the Fiery Bird on Goldsworth Road, Mayhem has a new home. The new venue will see the night return to its roots with a more authentic clubbing experience.
Sue Stockman, LinkAble’s newly-appointed CEO, said: “I am delighted to join LinkAble just as we have secured this new venue for Mayhem.
“I know mainstream club nights often have accessibility issues and can be intimidating for people with learning disabilities.
“That’s why Mayhem is vital in offering our community a safe and supported place to enjoy a proper night out.”
All the DJs who play at Mayhem have a real passion for music; they also happen to have learning disabilities.
So this night really is by the community, for the community.
James Fieldus (DJ DR Fieldus) has been involved since the beginning of Mayhem and is thrilled with the new venue.
He said: “It’s going to make Mayhem a lot more like it used to be. I’m excited, I love the atmosphere. It’s the buzz, the energy.”
Mayhem takes place tomorrow (Saturday, October 28), from 7pm to 11pm, admission £7 per person. It’s a friendly crowd and anyone with a learning disability and/or autism is very welcome to attend.
A bar serving soft and alcoholic drinks will be available, and, as it’s an accessible night, there is no strobe lighting, which can induce seizures. Visitors are reminded to please plan their journey home.
For more details call 01483 770037, email [email protected] or visit www.linkable.org.uk/events/mayhem-october