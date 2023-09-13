Farnham Castle will open its palace gates to visitors again this weekend – with fun for all the family guaranteed.
Self-guided tours of the Bishops’ Palace are available for the first time since 2019 between 11am and 4.30pm, and the castle keep will be open throughout.
Queen Guinevere, aka storyteller Gilly Stewart, will be leading medieval-themed storytelling, craft and dance sessions for children in the keep from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, assisted by Sir Nigel.
There will also be wood-fired pizzas, cream teas and other refreshments to purchase.
Another highlight will be English Civil War re-enactments from 11am to 4pm featuring military drills.
For more information about this and other Heritage Open Days events, see https://tinyurl.com/FarnhamHOD