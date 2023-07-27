NOVA Kids at Woking’s Nova Cinema are offering plenty for children to do now the school holidays are upon us, with tickets to family films from just £5.
A sensational line-up celebrates Disney’s 100th anniversary with the original tales of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Fantasia, Bambi, Cinderella, Aladdin and Peter Pan. Other family favourites include Lilo and Stitch, Strange World, Inside Out, The Lion King, Moana, Wreck-It Ralph and Raya and the Last Dragon.
These run alongside a huge selection of new releases including Oppenheimer, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Barbie.
After a complete refurbishment in 2019, Nova Cinema boasts the best in cinematic technology, with state-of-the-art laser projection and top-of-the- range sound throughout.
Theatregoers can also look forward to Dragons and Mythical Beasts Live at the New Victoria Theatre from August 22 to 24.
This award-winning show is from the creators of smash-hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring spectacular puppets to life in this spellbinding new adventure.