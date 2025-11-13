The Mill Studio at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford will host Christmas Gothic from December 4 to 7.
Dyad Productions is resurrecting a Victorian tradition by presenting three seasonal tales of terror for dark Christmas nights. This dark celebration of Christmas is adapted and performed by Rebecca Vaughan.
Come in from the cold and enter into the Christmas spirit as a dark and spectral woman tells haunting tales of the festive season, lighting a candle to the frailties of human nature.
Performances will be staged on December 4 at 7.45pm, December 5 at 7.15pm, December 6 at 2.45pm and 7.15pm, and December 7 at 5.45pm.
