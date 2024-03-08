Discover Surrey's hidden artistic treasure in Worplesdon – the Sime Gallery, a tribute to the Edwardian/Victorian master, Sidney Herbert Sime, known as SH Sime.
Nestled on the upper floor of Worplesdon Memorial Hall, this gallery boasts a rich collection of Sime's works, dating back to 1956. The gallery is open to the public on Sundays and Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm, providing a glimpse into Sime's mysterious and imaginative world.
Born in 1865, Sime's artistic journey began with scratching imps and devils on Yorkshire coal mine walls as a child, shaping his unique perspective on art.
Often hailed as the greatest imaginative English artist since Blake, Sime's diverse portfolio includes watercolours, oils, fantasy paintings, and caricatures of local Worplesdon residents from the 1920s. He also delved into theatrical design, magazine and book illustration, pen and ink sketches, and Scottish landscapes.
In January 2024, the first Sidney Sime London exhibition in a century took place, showcasing his extraordinary talent. Sime's extensive collection at the Worplesdon gallery includes his anatomy book from Liverpool School of Art, sketchbooks, and handwritten letters to patrons like Lord Howard de Walden and Lord Dunsany.
The gallery, a labour of love for volunteers, recently celebrated Mary, Sime's wife, who gifted his works to the Worplesdon Memorial Hall trustees in 1949.
Opened to the public in 1956, the gallery stands as a community hub, inviting visitors to explore the exceptional legacy of this oriental wizard-like artist. Don't miss the chance to indulge in art, history, and perhaps some tea and cake at the "Ta Ta" café during your visit.
For more information, visit the website http://sidneysimegallery.org.uk and the gallery's volunteers eagerly await your visit.