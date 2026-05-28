Farnham artist Sophie Mogford-Revess is taking part in Surrey Artists Open Studios, which runs from June 6 to 21.
Sophie will welcome visitors to her studio at 16 Black Pond Lane on June 7, 12, 13, 19 and 20 from 11am until 5pm.
Visitors can enjoy a selection of her work on display, with pieces available to buy ranging from original paintings to smaller pieces of work and postcards starting from £2. Access to the studio involves a flight of 39 steps.
Among the works on show will be The Flame, a piece long-listed for ArtEvol 2025 at the Saatchi Gallery.
Sophie said: “It’s a work that means a great deal to me, and I’m delighted to be able to share it as part of this exhibition.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.