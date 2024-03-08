Keith Jack from Any Dream Will Do and the stars of Joseph will be singing the biggest musical hits of a generation in Dreamcoat Stars at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford on March 26 at 7.30pm.
Dreamcoat Stars is back because of high demand for its third UK tour, bringing incredible live musical entertainment to the nation. Experience the UK's biggest and best night of musical smash hits in this star-studded concert featuring new songs and arrangements.
The concert includes everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway classics - Les Misérables, We Will Rock You, Dirty Dancing, Hairspray, West Side Story and the toe-tapping Jersey Boys. Relive all your favourite productions in one epic evening.
Feel the spine-tingling vocal power of four sensational singers from the global hit show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat coming together for an unforgettable evening of musical theatre.
This megamix production is guaranteed to leave you wanting more, while singing your favourite songs all the way home - a hand-picked selection of non-stop hits with phenomenal vocal arrangements, incredible four-part harmonies, slick choreography and memorable stories from the star's time in Joseph.
For tickets, priced £29 (concessions £24), call 01483 440000 or visit https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/dreamcoat-stars