Farnham’s culinary event of the year is back, and it promises to be tastier than ever!
The 14th Farnham Food and Drink Festival is set to take place on Sunday across Castle Street, The Borough and The Bush Hotel courtyard.
The event is guaranteed to be a fabulous gastronomic experience for all with around 100 food and drink themed stalls.
There will be street food representing all four corners of the globe through to local produce, baked goods, confectionary, preserves, sauces, tea, wine and gin to buy and enjoy at home. Gadgets for the home will also be on sale.
Councillor Kika Mirylees said: “Thanks to support from our Gold sponsors The Bush Hotel, Swish Fibre and Kidd Rapinet, this year’s festival will be a feast for the senses. Whether you are a dedicated foodie, casual diner or a culinary adventurer, I promise you will find plenty to satisfy your palate.
“Over at the food theatre at the top of Castle Street, experts will share their tricks of the trade and show you how to make some fabulous dishes that will impress your friends and family alike. To add to the vibrant and festive atmosphere, there will also be live music and entertainment including the highly popular competition to find Farnham’s chilli eating champion!”
Farnham Town Council has arranged for a complimentary hoppa shuttle bus to transport people to the market from the north and south of Farnham
The festival takes place the day after the Farnham Maltings Family Festival and concludes a weekend of family fun and entertainment.