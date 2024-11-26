Get ready to kick off the festive season in style at St. Dunstan’s School’s Winter Wonderland Fête on Saturday, 7 December.
The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Louise Morales, will be coming along to help cut the ribbon for this amazing event which is open to the public from 11am to 6pm.
The day promises something for everyone, from families to seniors, with all proceeds going to support the school’s fundraising efforts.
Visitors will be welcomed into a winter wonderland featuring an ice skating rink, where both young and old can glide (or wobble!) on the ice.
For those who prefer to stay warm, enjoy browsing the many Christmas gift stalls and indulge in festive food and drink from a variety of vendors.
Choose from, among others, mulled wine and a bar, luxury hot chocolate, popcorn, candy floss and pancakes.
The fairground rides will delight children of all ages, while the highlight of the day for many will be a visit to Santa’s Grotto.
A special moment will see local elderly residents from Woking Homes join in the fun, as they’ll be participating in ice skating in their wheelchairs, ensuring everyone can join in the holiday cheer.
Admission is just £1 per person, and all proceeds will go towards supporting St. Dunstan’s School and its community initiatives.
Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to make festive memories while supporting a great cause.
St Dunstan’s looks forward to seeing you there!