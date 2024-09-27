Botleys Park (with the house itself) was used in the 20th century as a mental hospital: “Botleys Park Colony for Mental Defectives” was initiated in 1932 but not fully opened until 1939. The colony could accommodate 1,200 patients, divided into three groups: male and female adults, and children. Twenty-one villas (since demolished) were built in the grounds to house them. The mansion house itself was adapted for use as a nurses' home.