A charity dedicated to supporting the wellbeing and mental health of children and young people in Surrey has launched its Christmas Star appeal.
Eikon invites the community to receive one of a limited number of wooden stars, hand-decorated by young people the charity supports in return for a donation. Each star has a unique festive design on the front and some include a personal mental health tip from the artist.
The appeal will run until Christmas (or until the stars are gone), aiming to raise vital funds to continue Eikon's mission of empowering young people to thrive in the face of their challenges.
Olivia was 11 years old when she first went to the Eikon charity. She started sharing her thoughts through poetry, and her poems opened a window into the overwhelming dark emotions she was dealing with —feelings that many children experience but often keep hidden.
“Thank you for helping me find my star when skies get dark,” Olivia wrote in a card to express her gratitude for Eikon's support.
As well as receiving a star, donations can also be made in someone else's name, making a meaningful gift that extends the impact.
CEO Chris Hickford said: "Our mission is to ensure that no young person feels alone in their struggles. The Christmas Star appeal is a wonderful way for the community to join us in making a tangible difference in the lives of the young people we support."