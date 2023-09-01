Lewis Ali, head of Year 11 at St John the Baptist School in Woking, was full of praise for students and their GCSE efforts.
“The students should be truly proud of themselves for what they have achieved this year,” he said.
“What people do not see is the hours these students spend outside of their lessons working to achieve these amazing results. It is not something to be underestimated.
“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with such dedicated, committed and inspiring young people over the course of the past three years, and we are proud to see the people they have grown to be.
“A huge thank you to the parents who have shown relentless support through their child’s journey here. And thank you to the immensely dedicated and talented staff who have worked alongside the students to help them realise their potential.
“Best of luck to all our departing students. We hope their journey is a successful one, and we say hello to many familiar faces as we welcome the students back to the sixth form.”