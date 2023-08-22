Woking College students are celebrating an A-level pass rate of 99 per cent – with a record number securing their first-choice places at top universities.
They had all experienced significant disruption to their learning during their GCSE years and the college says credit should be given to the way they bounced back and did so well over the past two years.
The 2023 cohort gained a record number of places at Oxbridge.
* Louie Martin gained a place at Cambridge to study maths;
* Joshua Ford is off to Cambridge to study natural sciences;
* Izabella Angell will study geography at Oxford;
* Fahim Hussain will be studying biomedical sciences at Oxford;
* Tomas Heggberg is off to Oxford to study medicine;
* Erin Fitzgibbon will study geography at Oxford;
* Timothy Browning will be studying history at Cambridge; and
* Matthew Rayner gained a place at Cambridge to study physics.
There were also a high number of students gaining places at Russell Group universities, including:
* Ex-student president Sam Tough who has secured a place at Exeter to study PPE;
* Holly Robinson will study classics at Durham;
* Darcey Holmes will study chemistry at Bristol;
* James Burge, computer science at Nottingham;
* Shona Fernie, English and theatre studies at Warwick; and
* Yasmin Leacock, sociology at Leeds.
Woking College principal Brett Freeman said: “The vast majority of our leavers will now be taking up their places at university or on an apprenticeship.
“I know their positive attitude, which has driven them to a wonderful set of results, will have further enhanced the skills, abilities and mindset they will need to negotiate the transition to higher education and their early years of employment.
“Woking College’s key ambition will always be to enhance the life choice of our students.
“I am delighted we could all work together so superbly in meeting that aim.”