Staff, parents and children at Horsell Junior School received an early Christmas present with the release of their Siams inspection report.
Siams is the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools: all church schools have a Siams, as well as an Ofsted, inspection.
The report highlighted the “dedication and ambition of leaders” and the “supportive and nurturing culture” at the three-form-entry Church of England junior school on Meadway Drive.
“We are absolutely delighted with the report,” said headteacher Celia Wand. “At Horsell Junior we pride ourselves on caring for our pupils academically and pastorally, and it is wonderful to have our work recognised in this way.
“Our school is based on six key values, and this, alongside our drive for academic excellence and our inclusive ethos, makes Horsell Junior a school where all children are able to flourish.”
Siams inspections examine how a school’s vision drives its work, giving parents another way of finding out about a school’s mission and ethos.
For Horsell Junior, it has shone a light on the varied work that the school does for all members of its community.
Alongside praise for the “high-quality literature” and the effective use of performance data to enable pupils to achieve their best, are comments about the politeness of pupils, the school’s young carers group and the importance placed on children’s emotional development.
“School is about giving children the opportunity to find their God-given gifts and talents in a structured and nurturing environment,” said Mrs Wand.
“I am incredibly proud of the team at Horsell who are enabling this to happen, day in, day out, for the children in our community.”