HOE Valley School in Woking delivered another set of excellent GCSE results with 20 per cent of students achieving at least one grade 9. Ninety-three per cent of students achieved grade 4 or above, 68 per cent grade 5 or above and 33 per cent grade 7 or above.
Headteacher Jane Davies said: “I am delighted for all of our students whose hard work has paid off, and excited to see many of them return as our founding sixth form.
“I am also grateful for the dedication and teamwork that teachers and support staff have shown this year as they have played a pivotal role in our students’ success.”
The top students include Morgan S (seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7); Lucy C (seven grade 9s and four grade 8s); Jay Y-B (six grade 9s and 4 grade 8s); Hannah T (five grade 9s and four grade 8s); Annabel B (five grade 9s and five grade 8s); Adi P (four grade 9s, one grade 8, three grade 7s and two grade 6s); Ethan M (four grade 9s, three grade 8s, two grade 7s and one grade 6); Danny L (three grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s and two grade 6s); Yusuf C (three grade 9s, three grade 8s, three grade 7s and one grade 5) and Joe N (three grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s).