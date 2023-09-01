The top students include Morgan S (seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7); Lucy C (seven grade 9s and four grade 8s); Jay Y-B (six grade 9s and 4 grade 8s); Hannah T (five grade 9s and four grade 8s); Annabel B (five grade 9s and five grade 8s); Adi P (four grade 9s, one grade 8, three grade 7s and two grade 6s); Ethan M (four grade 9s, three grade 8s, two grade 7s and one grade 6); Danny L (three grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s and two grade 6s); Yusuf C (three grade 9s, three grade 8s, three grade 7s and one grade 5) and Joe N (three grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s).