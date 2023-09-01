There were jubilant scenes at Gordon’s as GCSE students across the board learnt of their outstanding results, setting school records in the process.
Students at the West End school comfortably outstripped the national average of 21.6 per cent at grade 7 and above, recording a school record of 53 per cent.
Entries graded 9 to 5 were achieved by 88 per cent of students, another school record. Ninety-six per cent of entries were graded 9 to 4.
The historic “gold standard” of five or more GCSE grades, including English and maths, were attained by 92 per cent of students, with more than 80 per cent achieving a “strong” pass of five or better.
Topping the tables was Mair Price with ten grade 9s and sisters Bei-Yee and Wei-Yee Zhou with nine grade 9s each.
Also among the stand-out results was Jemima Robinson’s nine grade 9s and one grade 8. She said: “Those were my target grades but I didn’t expect them – I’m really happy.”
Headmaster Andrew Moss congratulated students on their record-breaking achievements. He said: “An outstanding set of GCSE grades, achieved through resilience, determination and hard work.
“I am delighted the efforts of staff and students have been reflected in this year’s results.”
A-level students at the non-selective, co-educational day and boarding school learnt they had excelled, with 86 per cent achieving A*-C.
In summary, 53 per cent of entries were graded 9 to 7; a school record 88 per cent of entries were graded 9 to 5; and a school record 96 per cent of entries were graded 9 to 4.
More than 80 per cent of students achieved a “strong” pass, 5 or better, in both English and maths.