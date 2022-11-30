WOKING College is celebrating a remarkable Ofsted report which awarded an Outstanding rating in every category.
“We are absolutely delighted that Woking has its own Outstanding sixth-form college providing excellence in education for 16 to 19-year-olds,” college principal Brett Freeman said.
“We are incredibly proud of what we as a college, our teachers, support staff and students have achieved.
“Our college community is made up of wonderful, hard-working students and staff, and every single one of them has contributed to the college’s success.”
Examination results show a 99% pass rate at A-level and a more than 64% pass rate at high grades A*-B.
The college also offers the best programme of extra-curricular activities in the county with more than 75 individual activities to involve students.
The Ofsted inspection team confirmed that “students thrive in the inclusive, respectful and very positive environment in which they learn”, and inspectors were clear that they had every confidence in their judgement because of the excellence of learning, teaching and assessment across the college.
“We are the smallest sixth-form college in Surrey and Sussex and our intention is to stay that way, as that fosters the wonderful sense of community that has developed here,” Mr Freeman added.
Students were also enthusiastic about the college’s Excellence Programme, which helps them with their applications to the most competitive universities and apprenticeships.
They explained how they benefited from a personal development programme which supports their progression, including a dozen students successfully gaining places at Oxford and Cambridge this term.
The Ofsted inspection team also praised the work of the college in the community, in particular the support for learners for whom English is not their first language.
They drew attention to the staff who have recently completed training in handling traumatic experiences, which helps them to support Syrian, Afghan and Ukrainian refugees confidently and effectively.
The college was last assessed in 2016, when it was awarded a “Good/Grade 2”.
Reflecting on the college’s progress, Mr Freeman attributed it to “a relentless focus on quality teaching and a drive to enhance students’ learning and experiences outside of lessons, so that they could compete for the best jobs and university places”.
Despite this prized Outstanding accolade, Mr Freeman has no intention of the college resting on its laurels.
“The overall Outstanding judgement does not suggest perfection, but further inspires us to improve what we do,” he said. “We want to maintain our focus on encouraging and motivating our students in their lessons, extracurricular activities, in tutorials and during one-to-one advice sessions.”
The Ofsted inspection of Woking College took place from 4 to 7 October.
It awarded an Outstanding rating in each of overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, education programmes for young people, adult learning programmes, and provision for learners with high needs.