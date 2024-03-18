Staff at the Ron Hayes hardware shop in New Haw dressed as a series of iconic Dr Who characters to raise money for the BBC’s Children in Need Red Nose Day last week. There was a Dalek (Dave), a Cyberman (Nick) and Simon played Dr Who, revisiting the Tom Baker incarnation. There was also a police box that landed outside the shop to entertain passers by.
It is a regular event at the shop; last year’s Ghostbusters theme raised in excess of £750, a figure surpassed this year by the impressive £940 that will be going to the charity.
Staff at the shop join in the Red Nose Day fundraising fun every year. Before Ghostbusters rid New Haw of spooks 12 months ago the staff embraced a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory theme, and The Flintstones and characters from Only Fools and Horses have also been brought to vivid life over the years.