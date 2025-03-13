A partial lunar eclipse, often referred to as a "blood moon," is set to occur in the UK tomorrow (Friday, March 14).
During a partial lunar eclipse, part of the Moon will darken and take on a reddish hue. According to the Royal Astronomical Society, it will start just before dawn and be best seen around 6.20am, although these times will vary depending on where you’re based.
The eclipse will be at its maximum at 6.58am, but for some people the Moon will have already set for the day.
Dr Robert Massey, deputy executive director of the Royal Astronomical Society, says: “If you see the Moon during totality and it's high enough above the horizon, and the sky isn't too bright, then you'll notice a really eerie brick red colour Moon hanging in the sky.
“At maximum brightness, when the Moon isn't eclipsed at all, it's only as bright as the full Moon so you can enjoy it with your eyes, or better still pick up a pair of binoculars and look at it through those.”
Make sure to set your alarm early to avoid missing out!