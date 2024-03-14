Dog owners in and around Woking are being urged to take part in fundraising for cancer research with their pets.
In the Walkies challenge owners are being asked to walk their dog a total of 60 miles throughout April to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer, the joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.
Lynn Daly, from Cancer Research UK said: “Walkies has always been a popular word, but now we're giving it new meaning. With around 53,500 people diagnosed with cancer every year in the South East, we're asking the dog walking community to do something that could help make the next research breakthrough happen.
“We need as many people as possible to take part, because the progress we make in the fight against the disease relies on every person, every pound – and now every pet pooch.”
Everyone who signs up will receive a free dog bandana and a wide range of products from dog beds and cushions, to bobble hats will be available from the Stand Up To Cancer shop later this month.
Stand Up To Cancer takes developments from the lab and accelerates them into new tests and treatments that could help save the lives of more people in the South East and across the UK.
Since its launch in the UK in 2012, the campaign has raised more than £113 million, funding 64 clinical trials and research projects, involving more than 13,000 cancer patients
To sign up to the fundraising challenge, visit su2c.org.uk/walkies.