Two National Trust properties in Surrey and another in Hampshire have been named in the UK’s top five places to see daffodils and other springtime flowers in a new study.
Winkworth Arboretum, Hatchlands and Hinton Ampner topped the study by Wild Packs, which analysed nearly 30,000 reviews from 48 national trust properties across the country.
In the number one spot, nearly two-thirds (65.7 per cent) of reviews of Winkworth last spring made reference to words associated with springtime flowers, such as ‘daffodil’, ‘crocus’ and ‘snowdrop’.
Winkworth is a 149-acre haven for flora and fauna. Visit during March if you’re in search of daffodils, while primrose and tulips can also usually be found in abundance from March to May, and a magical display of bluebells appears between late March and early May.
The best time to visit Hatchlands and Hinton Ampner is also between March and May, when the late winter and early springtime blooms are at their best.