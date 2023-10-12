A WOKING doctor has won medical leader of the year at a national awards ceremony for his work supporting people struggling with mental illness.
Dr Richard Church is the medical director at Cygnet Hospital, Woking, an inpatient hospital for men and women with mental-health problems.
He was singled out during the Cygnet Annual Psychiatrists Conference and National Awards 2023 for his personal leadership and dedication to colleagues and patients.
Presenting the award, Karen Johnson, senior vice-president and chief clinical officer of Behavioral Health Division, Universal Health Services, said: “Dr Church leads by example and has guided the hospital to a better CQC rating. He demonstrates excellent leadership and the support he offers to colleagues is inspiring.
“He has the ability to empower people and help them develop skills they never realise they had.
“He helps people to realise their potential and offers understanding and compassion when required.”
Upon receiving his award, Dr Church said: “It’s a huge honour to receive this prestigious award, which is of course a reflection of the extraordinary team at Woking.
“Over the past few years I’ve had the pleasure and privilege of being surrounded by outstanding colleagues who work day and night to deliver the best possible safe, effective and compassionate care for our patients.
“It’s profoundly moving and rewarding to see our service users progress in their recovery journey, to see them rediscover their interests and restore relationships in their lives.
“To be recognised at a national level within Cygnet for this work is a great honour and I look forward to continuing to deliver the best possible service, to transform the lives of our patients for the better.”
Dr Church studied medicine at the University of Cambridge and undertook general psychiatric training at South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust.
After working in the NHS for more than 15 years, in November 2017 Dr Church joined Cygnet Woking as medical director and consultant forensic psychiatrist on Oaktree Ward, a female low-secure unit.
Dr Tony Romero, CEO of Cygnet Health Care, said: “These awards recognise the achievements and difference our motivated, compassionate and value-driven doctors and teams make for our services users every day.
“We have seen so many wonderful examples of our doctors and other clinicians going above and beyond over the past year and stepping up to work beyond their role and sacrifice their time and dedication for the benefit of the individuals in their care.
“As CEO I am proud to count these exceptional individuals as colleagues.”