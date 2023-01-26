POLICE have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to regarding a current investigation.
“We are appealing for help to identify the man in this CCTV image as we believe he may be able to help us with an ongoing investigation into a burglary on Maybury Road,” said a police spokesman.
The burglary took place on Thursday 19 January, between 8am and 3pm. Cash and jewellery were stolen while the homeowners were out.
“If you recognise this man, or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us quoting PR/45230007365,” said the spokesman.
Anyone with information can get in touch through webchat on the website https://www.surrey.police.uk/, or by calling 101.
If you don’t wish to speak to the police directly, you can leave information anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800-555111.