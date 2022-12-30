GET on your dancing shoes! The new year kicks off at Woking’s New Victoria Theatre with Lost In Music – One Night at the Disco, which aims to take audiences on a musical journey straight to the heart of the discotheque era.
“Disco’s roots are firmly founded in the early 1970s,” says the producer James Taylor. “It was a time when Motown Records’ biggest stars began to get funky.
“Then Philadelphia Records became a hit song conveyor belt with its distinctive combination of soulful vocals and lush arrangements. Its movie soundtracks – from Shaft to Car Wash – lifted the world to its dancing feet.”
Lost in Music fondly remembers the height of the disco era, faithfully recreating the biggest hits of Donna Summer, Earth, Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Chaka Khan, Chic, Diana Ross, Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, Sister Sledge and more.
“Our company, Entertainers, produces scores of hit touring shows including the Magic of Motown, Fastlove, The Rocket Man and Thank You for the Music,” says James. “But Lost in Music is by far our liveliest production. It’s non-stop dance anthems from curtain up.”
The show features anthems like I’m Every Woman and I Will Survive to the Nile Rogers/Bernard Edwards-produced Everybody Dance, We Are Family, I’m Coming Out, I Want Your Love and – of course – Lost in Music.
It also takes in the greatest hits from New York’s legendary Studio 54 discotheque like You Make Me Feel Mighty Real, More Than a Woman and Disco Inferno, as well as soul anthems Ain’t No Stopping Us Now and Boogie Wonderland.
“Audiences are taken on a musical journey straight to the heart of disco by a band that just wants to play in front of crazy fans,” says James.
Lost In Music – One Night at the Disco is at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, on Friday 6 January.