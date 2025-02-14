A pizza delivery scooter from an iconic film scene where Bridget Jones is rushed to hospital after going into labour is expected to fetch £12,000 when it goes under the hammer.
The 1987 Piaggio Ape 501 was used as a prop in the 2016 movie Bridget Jones's Baby, which follows Renée Zellweger's character Bridget trying to work out who the dad of her unborn baby is.
In the iconic scene, Bridget and Mark Darcy, who is played by Colin Firth, are being driven by pizza delivery man Gianni through Piccadilly Circus - as they need to get her to hospital in time.
The next film in the franchise, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, features Netflix star Leo Woodall and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and is out from today (Friday, February 14).
The pizza delivery scooter was originally painted custard yellow but Universal Pictures turned the vehicle into the colours of the Italian flag.
The current owner bought the vehicle in June 2023 after it had been in storage for seven years and imported a selection of original parts from Italy to restore it.
Matt Groom, from Ewbank's Auctions in Surrey, said: "Thousands have been spent on restoring the Ape, while keeping the integrity of the vehicle as it appeared as a prop in the film."
The vehicle comes with a letter of provenance, the original import documentation and receipts that state what work has been carried out.
It's estimated to fetch £10,000 to £12,000 when it goes under the hammer on April 4 and live online bidding is available at www.ewbankauctions.co.uk