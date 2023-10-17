The Green Business Exhibition returns for the CREST23 Business Awards Convention on October 26, and the deadline for bookings for exhibition stands has been extended until tomorrow (Saturday, October 21) on application by email to [email protected]
The exhibition lets businesses showcase their sustainable business credentials alongside Surrey’s only awards event with a focus on environmental sustainability and products by businesses and organisations in the county.
It is part of the convention at the Woking headquarters of WWF UK, one of the world’s leading environmental bodies and sponsor of the event’s Restoring Nature Award.
The convention begins at 2pm and includes a seminar by Joanna Yarrow and Professor Lorenzo Fioramonti, as well as the Green Business Exhibition.
Launched in 2021, the awards are run in partnership with the Institute for Sustainability and the Centre of Sustainability and Environment, both of which are part of the University of Surrey.
There are a limited number of stands available, at £85 plus VAT. For more details, visit https://crestawardssurrey.co.uk