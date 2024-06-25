The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre has completed its fundraising auction and raised more than £62,000 in support of the Guildford venue’s Play Your Part campaign to increase accessibility and sustainability for their grade II listed building.
Stars supporting the venue at the live auction included Dame Penelope Keith, Dame Janet Suzman, James Bolam, Susan Jameson, Lisa Goddard, Richard Stilgoe and Simon May.
The stars all did a pre-prepared reading relating to the theatre’s cause, a mixture of poems, famous speeches from actors, and a passage from Charles Dickens. There was also a formal three-course dinner on the Yvonne Arnaud main stage.
To support the campaign, the theatre’s patron Dame Judi Dench donated the gown she wore to the Oscars in 2006 when nominated for Best Actress, which went to a generous, and anonymous, online bidder for £4,250.
The gown was created especially for Dame Judi by world-class designers Sandeep Kholsa and Abu Jani for the Academy Awards, where she was nominated as Best Actress for Mrs Henderson Presents.
Dame Judi said: “I love the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre and I have very happy memories of playing there in the past.”
Other sought-after prizes included a behind the scenes look at a new thriller series, which went for £1,150; a walk-on part in the 2024 Yvonne Arnaud panto of Robin Hood (£700); and a bespoke celebration cake created by an Yvonne Arnaud chef (£130).
Further prizes included a solo flight with a fighter pilot, a signed Shane Warne cricket ball, a round of golf and lunch at Beaverbrook with professional golfer Chris Moody, and luxury afternoon teas.
A spokesperson for the theatre said: “This is an incredible boost to our campaign, and we thank everyone who has contributed to such an amazing night.”