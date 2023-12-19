If you happened to see a convoy of Santas merrily cycling along, it was not a case of your eyes deceiving you – it was just annual fundraiser the Santa Cruz.
Raising valuable funds for Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and Wellbeing Care, the cycling Santas set off from The Garibaldi pub in Knaphill on an extraordinary pub crawl.
Instead of ordering pints along the way, they offered Christmas cheer as they jingled their collection buckets.
The Santa Cruz route took them through Horsell where they were welcomed into The Cricketers, The Crown and The Red Lion. From there it was a short ride into Woking where they met crowds in Wetherspoons and The Sovereigns.
Finally, they headed back through St John’s, where they stopped at The Rowbarge and The Surrey before ending up back at The Garibaldi for a well-deserved drink.
Steve McKeown, a regular at The Garibaldi, is a keen participant in the Santa Cruz, which began three years ago.
“The first time we did it, six of us rode through Woking just to spread some Christmas cheer and popped into a couple of pubs where people wanted to donate to our cause.
“We came back to The Garibaldi pub afterwards and were so impressed with the incredible feedback with everyone beeping their horns, waving and shouting that we decided to go again the following year.
“The next year we had 26 riders again, a great time was had by all and £730 was raised on the day.
“Needless to say, this is now a regular event on our calendar with this year’s ride being the most memorable.
“It’s a very simple formula: you dress up, get on your bike and make as much noise as possible. What you get in return from the public is a connection in sharing a release of happiness. Where do you find that in this day and age? What a great experience.”
Sam Jones from the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice fundraising team cheered the Santas along their way.
“Steve and other regulars at The Garibaldi are incredibly supportive of the hospice and we are so very grateful both for the funds they have raised for us and the awareness of the hospice that an event like this raises.”