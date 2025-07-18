B negative blood donors across the South East are being urged to roll up their sleeves amid fears NHS supplies could run critically low this summer.
With just two per cent of the population carrying this rare blood type, NHS Blood and Transplant is making a direct appeal to more than 2,400 eligible B negative donors in the region to book appointments immediately. Stocks have been hit by soaring hospital demand and a worrying fall in active donors – down 1,000 since last year.
Fewer than 20,000 people with B negative blood currently give regularly. The type is so rare that a single accident or patient requiring large quantities can push supplies to the brink.
“This is one of the lowest points we’ve seen for B negative in recent years,” said Gerry Gogarty, Director of Blood Supply. “We urgently need existing B negative donors and more people with this blood type to become regular donors and help secure a life-saving supply of blood for patients in the weeks, months and years ahead.”
Because B negative patients can only receive B negative or O negative blood, dwindling supply has knock-on effects for emergency reserves of universal donor type O negative, already under strain.
Existing B negative donors are being prioritised for appointments. If slots appear unavailable, they should call 0300 123 23 23 directly for help booking.
The NHS is also asking donors to speak to their families. First-degree relatives are 30 per cent more likely to share the same blood type and could prove vital in replenishing the donor pool.
New donors who already know they are B negative can now register their blood type online for faster appointment access.
Every donation takes about an hour and could save up to three lives. Book at www.blood.co.uk or via the GiveBlood app.
