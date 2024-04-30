Crimestoppers is offering up to £20,000 for information given to the charity anonymously about those responsible for the fatal shooting of Karen Reed at her Woking home 30 years ago. Karen, 33, was shot five times in the hallway of her home along Willow Way on The Barnaby Estate at around 9.15pm on Saturday, April 30. Mick Duthie, director of operations at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “We are offering up to £20,000 as we know someone, somewhere knows who was behind Karen’s callous murder, and with the passage of time, we hope they will now come forward.